North Carolina deputy stabbed, suspect shot to death

TARBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says one of its deputies shot and killed a man who stabbed another deputy after they were called to a home.

News outlets report the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home around 2 p.m. on Thursday following a report that the suspect was chasing a family member with an unidentified weapon.

After the deputy arrived at the home, he was stabbed by the suspect. A second deputy responding to the call shot the suspect and killed him.

The wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital and his condition is said to be stable.