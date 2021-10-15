Portion of Sanders Rd. near Bellamy Elementary to close for sinkhole repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A section of a Wilmington road will be closed for a few weeks while NC Department of Transportation crews repair a sinkhole.

Sanders Road in front of Bellamy Elementary School will be closed between Oct. 18 and Nov. 12. The entrance and exits to the school will remain open during work.

The closure will allow crews to repair underneath the pavement where a sinkhole has formed. While work is being done, a signed detour will be in place, taking traffic onto River, Cathay, and Carolina Beach roads.

NCDOT urges drivers to take the detour into account when planning their commute and using caution around the work zone.