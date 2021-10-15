Wilson Center hosts ‘MasterChef Live!’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Instead of your usual concert or standup comedian, the Wilson Center hosted a tasty, family-friendly event Friday evening.

Friday evening, Cape Fear Community College hosted MasterChef and MasterChef Junior Live! at the Wilson Center

The interactive show featured live cooking demonstrations and competitions with chefs of all ages. For $29 a ticket, attendees could learning how to cook while staying entertained.

It’s something super fan Taylor Cuthriel has looked forward to for awhile.

“It’s really fun! I’ve actually never seen MasterChef on tv before. But it’s probably going to be really fun. I like watching food network and like, watching all that stuff.”

Doors opened at 6:30, with the show starting at 7:30 downtown.