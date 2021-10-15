Teen charged in shooting at NC school held without bond

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A 15-year-old charged in a classmate’s shooting death at a North Carolina school last month will remain held without bond.

News outlets report that Judge Athena Brooks denied a motion Thursday to release Maurice Evans Jr. on bond. Evans is charged with murder in the Sept. 1 shooting death of William Miller Jr. at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

- Advertisement -

District Attorney Jim O’Neill asked the judge to deny the request, saying the community and Evans would be safer.

Defense attorney J.D. Byers told the judge there was an ongoing rift. After Evans was shot in June, Byers says on a photo of Evans in the hospital was posted online and Miller commented that he’d “finish the job.”