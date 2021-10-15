Two men found not guilty in Trump billboard vandalism case in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —An update on two men who were charged with vandalizing a downtown Wilmington billboard.

After a ‘Wilmington for Trump’ billboard sign was defaced, two Wilmington activists, who are members of the Lowercase Leaders, were charged in connection with this crime.

Marion Timothy Joyner and Joshua Zieseniss were charged with the two counts of injury to personal property, injury to real property, and second degree trespass a year ago. Both men went to trial in May. The trial wrapped up last Tuesday, October 5, and both men were found not guilty by Judge Russell Davis.