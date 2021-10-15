Wilmington family given new play set for 4-year-old girl battling rare condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For most kids, heading to the playground is a big part of everyday fun while growing up. But for one Wilmington girl battling Congenital Fibromatosis, the playground can be a dangerous place due to her disease.

“We get to some playgrounds,” Piper’s dad Taylor Spear said. “But once it gets a little too busy, we don’t really get the opportunity Piper really should for a playground.”

- Advertisement -

A group of volunteers with Roc Solid and State Farm came together Friday in an attempt to make life a little safer for Piper. They spent hours working on a brand new play set in her backyard.

Piper’s mom Caitlin Ward says that’s a huge deal for their family, especially given all Piper has been through.

“We ask her to do a lot of adult things,” Ward said. “Things that are hard for her to understand at her age. But she’s so tough. She doesn’t really seem particularly bothered by a lot of the things she’s been through. This will be really nice, just to let her be four again.”

Ward says she looks forward to seeing the many days of fun ahead for Piper, and the memories they’ll make together.

“She’s on a break from medication right now, which is nice because her energy is up a little bit,” Ward said. “So she’ll be able to enjoy the play set a little bit more.”

A volunteer with Roc Solid says she’s participated in numerous builds like this one for other kids around the country, and says they’re always special.

“When this child is playing on this play set, I always tell the volunteers one thing is for certain,” Julie Barnes said. “They’re not thinking about pediatric cancer at that time.”

The Roc Solid foundation has built more than 500 play sets around the country for children battling various forms of cancer.