Wilmington mayoral candidates to meet in virtual forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — With the November 2 election just weeks away, Wilmington’s mayoral candidates are scheduled to participate in a virtual forum.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson will compete in the forum, which takes place on Friday, October 15th at 6 p.m.

The event — hosted by Wilmington Organizing Women and the National Black Leadership Caucus New Hanover Chapter — will be moderated by Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith.

You can view the candidates’ forum from the safety of your home or office at this Zoom link.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.