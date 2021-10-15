Wilmington’s first drive-thru coffee trailer provides a variety of unique drink options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a new way to get your coffee-fix, you now have a unique option along Market Street.

‘Three Friends Coffee’ co-owner Michele Mittelbuscher is originally from the Pacific Northwest, and says she wanted to bring a piece of home with her to the Cape Fear.

- Advertisement -

“I am a huge coffee-lover,” Mittelbuscher said. “When I came here, we only had a couple options and nothing like a small drive-thru. Due to the pandemic, we just thought this was a great opportunity.”

Mittelbuscher says they provide a variety of drink options, promising to satisfy any coffee fan. They also offer the convenience of a drive-thru on both sides.

“People can walk up, they can drive up,” Mittelbuscher said. “And we’re able to customize any drink for them.”

Mittelbuscher says they have been enjoying a great deal of success, but aim to keep the business local.

“We never want to become too big,” Mittelbuscher said. “We definitely want to be able to work here and to be able to have that personal service, where you’re actually meeting the owners on a daily basis.”

‘Three Friends Coffee’ is open 7 days a week, 12 hours a day.