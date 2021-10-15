YWCA Lower Cape Fear Talk on Health for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is hosting its October Talk On Health this Friday, October 15th at 11:30 a.m. on their Facebook page.

Talk On Health provides the community with evidence based education on mental and physical health. This month’s Talk On Health focuses on breast cancer awareness.

In this episode, Flow Motion is Your Breast Friend, host Dr. Lakeshia Jarrett speaks with YWCA Flow Motion instructor, Beth Andrew about the benefits of this progressive water and land fitness program for survivors of breast cancer.

Beth Andrew will give a 20 minute demonstration of the land-based Pilates exercises she teaches, as well as explain the benefits of water fitness for survivors of breast cancer.

After the Pilates demonstration, Laura C. Clark, RN, BSN, CN-BN will join the panel. Ms. Clark is an ONC-RN Nurse Navigator and Certified Breast Cancer Navigator at NHRMC/Novant. In her role she helps patients understand their diagnosis, explains treatment options, coordinates appointments, provides emotional support, and connects patients to resources.

As always, the community can participate by asking questions in Facebook Live’s chat section.