Hundreds of people gather at the New Hanover County Arboretum for Pumpkin Palooza

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, hundreds of people gathered at the New Hanover County Arboretum for the 4-H Pumpkin Palooza yesterday evening.

The family-friendly event sold out at around 600 tickets online, making a strong return in-person, after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic. This year tickets were limited, and the event was held in two sessions to follow COVID-19 precautions. Attendees were able to explore acres of gardens displaying carved and painted pumpkins donated by community residents.

The theme was “Experience The Adventure of 4-H”. There activities ranging from UNCW mad scientists, public library storytellers, electrifying skeleton, and horse insides out.

“We wanted people to come out and experience what 4-H has to do. So, we’re working with UNCW Chemistry Department, we’re working with Bald Head Island Conservancy, we’re working with the NC Aquarium Fort Fisher. What we’re doing is working with the programs and projects that we offer that we can relate to them, and they can relate to us,” said Scott Enroughty, 4-H extension agent.

All of the proceeds from Pumpkin Palooza will benefit the county’s 4-H youth programming and scholarships.