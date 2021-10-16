Hundreds of pumpkins unloaded for a pumpkin patch at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Numerous pumpkin patches can be seen around the Cape Fear, with a new one popping up at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Saturday.

The patch includes hundreds of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, which were unloaded one at a time from a truck early Saturday morning.

Money raised from the sale of pumpkins goes towards helping families in the community at Christmas time.

Pastor Shawn Blackwelder says everyone turns out to the patch for a different reason.

“I think with some people, it’s coming out with their kids to sort of have that traditional fall experience,” Blackwelder said. “We also get a lot of people who really like to decorate. We don’t just have the orange pumpkins as you can see, we have all kinds of different pumpkins and gourds.”

The pumpkin patch will be selling pumpkins until October 30th, concluding the final day with a showing of ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’.