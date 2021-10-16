One national retail chain held a hiring event at all of its Wilmington locations to prepare for the holiday rush

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today one national retail chain held at all of its locations in the local area, ahead of the holiday season rush.

All Wilmington-area Belk locations are hiring for more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

- Advertisement -

The retailer held on-site interviews, and offered some candidates jobs on the spot.

HR representatives with Belk at Independence Mall, one of the locations holding a hiring event, said they are holding the event in preparation for the holiday season, and to reduce seeing the impact of the lack of job applicants many companies across the country are experiencing.

“We get a significant amount of traffic coming in and out, probably not where we’d like to be, but that’s the way that we see the world and the trend going today. It is hard to find hires, but I feel that our company has great incentives for bringing people in,” said Jennifer Luhm, Belk at Independence Mall HR associate.

Interested applicants were able to schedule appointments for an interview, or walk in at any time between 11am to 3pm.