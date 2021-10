LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – There was plenty of close games across the Cape Fear.

See it all in the highlights!

LANEY 27 SOUTH BRUNSWICK 23

ASHLEY 13 HOGGARD 41

WEST BRUNSWICK 27 NORTH BRUNSWICK 35

NEW HANOVER 28 TOPSAIL 8

WHITEVILLE 63 WEST COLUMBUS 7

WEST BLADEN 33 MIDWAY 49

PENDER 60 EAST COLUMBUS 12

SOUTH COLUMBUS 49 HEIDE TRASK 8