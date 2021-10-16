Veg-Out Festival held in Wilmington’s Riverfront Park showcased vegan and vegetarian vendors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, a festival held in downtown at the Riverfront Park gave attendees a chance to learn about vegan and vegetarian lifestyles.

The Veg-Out Wilmington Festival was held from 11am to 6pm. The event was hosted by the Downtown Business Alliance and Cool Wilmington. NHRMC presented on stage about wellness, informing attendees about living a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

- Advertisement -

The free event showcased cooking demonstrations, arts, crafts, and vegan/vegetarian food vendors.

“It’s fun to see who else is around. I feel like these events in Wilmington, –and especially Wilmington is known for having small festivals like this. So, seeing all of these other vendors that we’ve never heard of before and getting to interact with everyone is really cool. It opens your world up a little bit,” said Marissa Giamportone, Tama Tea vendor.

Event attendees were also able to sign up for a triathlon and participate in a 5k run, yoga, and meditation.