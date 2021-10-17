More than 100 cars showcased at a car show in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC –Today dozens of people gathered at Carolina Beach Lake for a car show, benefiting a non-profit that serves breast cancer patients.

More than 100 cars of all makes and years were showcased at the Beachin’ Car Show.

there were vendors, food trucks, and raffle prizes. People were able to cast their vote for their favorite vehicles, and trophies were awarded to those with the most votes. The event was hosted by the New Hanover County Republican Party benefiting Pink Houses of Hope, a non-profit that empowers breast cancer patients during their difficult journey.

Event organizer Lisa Wilkins said this is the first year the event has been held, and it has seen a positive response from the community.

“In the actual town itself, it’s been overwhelming. It’s very rewarding for everybody to just come together,” said Lisa Wilkins, event organizer.

The money raised for Pink Houses of Hope will stay in New Hanover County, sponsoring breast cancer patients across North Carolina, and giving them an all-expense paid week-long vacation.