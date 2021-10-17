Hanover Kennel Club hosts annual dog show at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC – On Sunday the Hanover Kennel Club held day two of its annual dog show, with hundreds of canines from across the state and country competing.

The Hanover Kennel Club 120th & 121st annual dog show is an American Kennel Club licensed all-breed dog show that was held at Legion Stadium, with more than 500 dogs competing for best in show.

- Advertisement -

Show chairman, John Boozer, said the event sees a positive response each year, and he’s thankful to see an increase in participation this year.

“Everybody comes from a wide area,– and often, and then a lot of local people too, but we just enjoy the comradery in showing our dogs, and being with our dog friends,” said John Boozer, dog show chairman.

Samara Show said it was her and her dog Freya’s first time participating in the Hanover Kennel Club dog show, traveling from out of state for a chance to win.

“I came all the way from New Jersey by Philadelphia to do this. I love Wilmington, absolutely love Wilmington. So, the second I saw that there was a dog show here, I’m like ‘I’m there’. It’s one of my favorite places, and it’s a smaller show than most shows, so we thought maybe we’d have a good chance,” said Samara Show, dog show participant.

Sarah Wade said this dog show is one of many stops for her and her dog Vinny, for competitions this year.

“So, this is –I want to say our 10th weekend out, this year. We just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to come down to the beach. It’s about an hour away from us, we’re out of Fayetteville, and it was just a nice local show, and we’re getting him ready to go to the AKC national championship, but it’s just a beautiful occasion,” said Sarah Wade, dog show participant.

Boozer said the dog show is great for the local economy, with people traveling from near and far to participate.

“People who come to dog shows are very great for the city, and the county. Literally hundreds of thousands of dollars that are spent on transportation, and motels and lodging, over a weekend like this, –it gives a big boost to the city, as far as revenue,” said Boozer.

Spectators were able to watch the dog show for free, and there were vendors and food trucks. This year’s best in show winner is a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, and his handler and owners’ Marc Sabo, Denise Sabo, and DJ Hounsell.