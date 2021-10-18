CFCC Kicks Off ‘Countdown to College’ Application Nights

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In recognition of College Application Week across North Carolina, Cape Fear Community College is launching a series of College Application Nights this week at the College’s Wilmington, Castle Hayne, Burgaw and Surf City locations.

CFCC is providing students and families one-on-one assistance with residency (tuition determinations) and admissions applications.

“While students can apply to CFCC throughout the year, Countdown to College efforts and our Application Nights are designed to help students get started early and to begin thinking about future plans,” said Jeremy Gibbons, CFCC’s Senior Director of Admissions, Student Recruitment, and Engagement. “We understand that the application process can be overwhelming, and our team is here to assist students and families as they navigate this process.”

CFCC is encouraging anyone who is considering going back to school to attend one of its College Application Nights.

“Our staff will be glad to help and answer questions,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “We want to make sure that everyone who would like to enroll at CFCC has access to our dedicated team of professionals who can get them started and help them along the way.”

Application Nights are open to the public. No RSVP is required; however, visitors are required to wear masks. A complete schedule of locations, dates, and times is available at https://cfcc.edu/applicationnights.