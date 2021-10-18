Leland celebrates long-awaited completion of a multi-use path along Old Fayetteville Road

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people turned out Monday for an event years in the making, celebrating the completion of a path connecting Founders Park to North Brunswick High School.

The trail cost a total of $2.6 million, with 20 percent of the cost being covered by the town.

Despite the hefty cost, officials say it will be frequently used and will provide a better option for pedestrians who travel down Old Fayetteville Road.

“It’s gonna be much safer for the kids traveling this road who go to high school, and also for these residents who had no sidewalks previously,” development director Gary Vidmar said. “They were literally walking in drainage ditches.”

The event was concluded by the North Brunswick County High School cross country team, who participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony along the path.