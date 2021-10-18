Man arrested, charged in downtown Wilmington multi-car pileup

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police have arrested and charged Thaddeus Hakeem Boney, 30, of Wilmington in a multi-car crash that happened downtown on October 8.

Boney is accused of causing the crash at the intersection of 3rd and Grace St that involved 5 vehicles. One of the vehicles was a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office van. 5 people were taken to the hospital when the crash occurred…including Boney.

- Advertisement -

He is charged with Felony Serious Injury DWI, Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard, No Operator’s License, Speeding, Red Light Violation and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Boney is currently in the New Hanover County jail with no bond.