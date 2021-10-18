New Hanover County Commissioners pass stop gap funding to increase affordable housing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Monday morning, New Hanover County Commissioners unanimously approved a measure that could create more workforce housing in the region.

Commissioners allocated $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan funds for a Carolina Beach Road affordable housing project.

According to Commissioners, using this money plus an additional $3.5 million from the City, private contractors will build 278 apartments where Starway Flea Market is now.

The goal is to provide affordable housing to those who make between $32,000 and $50,000 a year.

“It will incentivize the development of more workforce housing,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “So that our teachers and our firefighters, those students that will graduate from UNCW, people your age can afford to live here as well as work here. As opposed to living 30 to 40 miles away… driving here because you can’t find affordable housing.”

All $5.4 million of the County and City’s contribution to the stop gap fund will come from federal pandemic funds.