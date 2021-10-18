Preparations begin for the 2021 Cape Fear Fair and Expo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Signs of the 2021 Cape Fear Fair and Expo are now visible near the Wilmington International Airport, where workers began preparations on Sunday.

“We’ve got over 65,000 square feet of tent being installed,” fair manager Skip Watkins said. “We’re the last fair in North Carolina, and the only fair under tents.”

- Advertisement -

Skip Watkins says while he was disappointed the fair wasn’t held last year, he’s excited about this year’s event.

“The North Carolina State Fair is running successfully right now,” Watkins said. “We are looking at great weather coming up. And we’re going to have my personal 31st fair, and it’s gonna be a great time.”

Watkins says they’re planning to follow the COVID guidelines put in place by the North Carolina State Fair to ensure a safe and fun time.

“We recommend social distancing and masks,” Watkins added. “But we will have hand stations everywhere.”

Watkins points out it will take around 10 more days to finish construction, just in time for opening night on October 29th.

“The rides leave Raleigh, the North Carolina State Fair, and they come to Wilmington,” Watkins said.

Admission to the fair is $22, which includes all rides.

The last day to attend in November 7th.