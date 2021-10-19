1-Year-old Siberian Husky is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 1-year-old Siberian Husky named Sky and is in need of a forever home after being found surrendered by her owner.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter she is very energetic and loving. They say they’ll only adopter “sky” to someone who understands the breed and knows how to train and care for this type of dog.

- Advertisement -

If your interested in adopting Sky, adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70