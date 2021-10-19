Dad walks barefoot from Maine to North Carolina to help his daughter

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A 41-year-old father from England arrived in Raleigh barefoot after walking all the way from Maine.

Chris Brannigan is nearing the end of his 1,200 mile journey. His destination is Jacksonville, North Carolina, but his goal is raising money to help his daughter.

Hasti is 9 years old. She has a rare genetic disorder which causes seizures and affects her growth.

Brannigan’s walk is a push to raise awareness and funds for gene therapy to help Hasti and other children in similar situations.

“People have been very generous with there time and donations, but people have just recognized that I’m just a dad who’s doing anything he can for his little girl,” Brannigan said.

Making his trip all the more difficult, Brannigan is carrying 55 pounds of equipment with him and walking the whole trip without shoes.

