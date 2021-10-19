Federal funds OK’d for beach renourishment at Carolina and Kure beaches

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Federal money has been approved for the Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project to take place in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.

The beach renourishment project is planned to start in February 2022 and finish up sometime in the spring.

The Town of Carolina Beach said they were able to get funding from the help of Congressman David Rouzer, Senator Thom Tillis, and Senator Richard Burr.

There was concern earlier this year whether or not the New Hanover County beach towns would get the federal funding. Wrightsville Beach was also at risk of not getting a needed beach renourishment project. However, federal money to insure it could get underway has not been announced.