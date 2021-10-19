NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher adding new otters to exhibit

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will soon expand its otter exhibit.

The aquarium will say goodbye to Triton, a 4-year-old Asian small-clawed otter, as he is moving to the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, Kansas to be paired with a mate. However, Triton’s mom and brother will stay at Fort Fisher.

The aquarium will also be getting a two-year-old female otter from the Kansas City Zoo and a seven-year-old male otter from the Greensboro Science Center to form a second family of otters at the aquarium.

NCAFF plans to introduce them to the “Otters on the Edge” habitat in a few weeks.