New findings by North Carolina State University raise more concerns around PFAS’s in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — PFAS’s are long-lasting man-made chemical compounds used in commercial products.

Four years ago, one of those chemicals (GenX) was found in our drinking water in the Cape Fear River. A recent study has given rise to more concern surrounding the ‘forever chemicals’.

In recent months, some residents have noticed foam along North Carolina beaches. A study of some of that foam by North Carolina State University revealed several types of PFAS’s in the foam.

The chemicals have also been found in human blood, as well as fish and wildlife.

Emily Donovan with Clean Cape Fear says the new findings raise even more questions for those who call the Cape Fear home.

“Are we being exposed to increased levels from the air we breathe, from the food we’re eating and the beaches we’re playing on,” Donovan asked. “Those need to be answered.”

Donovan says she’s hopeful the study will lead to change in the policies regarding PFAS’s and how they’re addressed.