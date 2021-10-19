New Hanover County launches survey to get feedback on school & community safety

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has launched a public input survey about school and community safety, reporting incidents and communication, and community programs and resources.

The survey is anonymous and will be open now through Monday, November 1.

It is intended to gather direct community-wide feedback to help inform the continued development of actionable plans and investments, the county wrote in a news release.

Community members, parents, school employees, and students can share feedback and input through the survey, which is available here. The survey is also available in Spanish and can be accessed here.

“The survey is a way to get specific data and direct feedback from the entire community, who can provide first-hand concerns and experiences, general feedback and feelings, and suggestions on how to improve our school safety and community resources,” County Manager Chris Coudriet wrote. “We are committed to this work and will be making data-driven and evidence-based investments. This is going to take ongoing conversations and community engagement, and is not complete today. We will continue refining and updating our plans and investments in the coming months, as we continue to hear from our diverse audiences and hear what the needs and opportunities are to ensure families have the support they need, violence can be prevented, and our community can be safer and better supported.”

The county will also be hosting online community forums for additional engagement opportunities, as well as student conversations and focus groups.