New Hanover County puts surplus property on sale to non-profits, then general public

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its meeting on Monday, October 18, 2021, declaring certain personal property surplus to the county’s operations and allowing for the sale of these items to non-profit organizations before being sold by online public auction.

You can view a complete list of the available surplus items here.

Now through Tuesday, October 26, 2021, non-profit organizations can purchase items prior to them being sold to the general public. Any non-profit organization interested in viewing or learning more about the surplus property should contact Julia LaBombard at 910-798-4333 or JlaBombard@nhcgov.com.

Any remaining property will be offered for sale to the public starting Friday, October 29, 2021, through Monday, November 15, 2021, using GOVDEALS, a company that provides online auction services to governmental entities.

Registration with GOVDEALS is required for bidding. All items are sold “as is,” and the acceptable methods of payment are cash, money order, cashier’s check or credit card. Please review the terms and conditions prior to bidding. For questions about using the GOVDEALS website, please contact GOVDEALS at (800) 613-0156.

New Hanover County reserves the right to remove any items from this list at any time.