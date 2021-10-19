NHRMC holds autumn drive-through medicine disposal event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 23 and to mark the occasion, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is holding a drive-through medicine disposal event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will be at two locations in Wilmington:

NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St.

NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St.

The hospital will accept all medications, including prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Patients can also dispose of syringes and other sharp medical objects, and the hospital will also accept e-cigarette and vaping devices with batteries removed.

The hospital says proper medication disposal helps safeguard community health by keeping drugs out of the hands of children and teens, and can even help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.