Wilmington City Council approves purchase of 3-D crime scene scanner, ‘aquatic mower’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council approving the purchase of new tools to assist with various things in the city at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.

The council greenlit the purchase of a 3-D Crime Scene Scanner for the Wilmington Police Department. The scanner uses a laser to develop a 3-D image of a crime scene with accurate measurements and more clearly illustrates a crime scene like a homicide or fatal crash, potentially allowing investigations to move more quickly.

The purchase of an Aquatic Mower was also approved on Tuesday night. The $172,000 machine will allow for the fast and effective removal of a major infestation of invasive weeds in local waters such as Burnt Mill Creek, Greenfield Lake, and several smaller stormwater retention ponds.

The council voted to delay a decision to withdraw a previous request for proposals to redevelop the old Wave Transit maintenance facility at 1110 Castle Street and the staff was directed to develop a new RFP. That has been pushed to the second meeting in January.