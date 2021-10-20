10th annual wreath sale supports local 4-H programs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (News Release) — The New Hanover County 4-H program is holding their 10th Annual 4-H Wreath Sale now through November 10, with a goal of selling 350 wreaths to support 4-H youth development programs in the community. There are TWO size wreaths being offered this year. The Standard Door Wreath (20”) for $25 each and the Deluxe Door Wreath (24”) for $35 each.

“We’re delighted to offer our annual wreath sale to New Hanover County,” said J. Scott Enroughty, New Hanover County 4-H Agent. “We hope to provide our customers a little happiness in light of the current pandemic.”

New Hanover County 4-H official delivery date November 24. Wreath pick-up dates are posted on the New Hanover County 4-H website. Previous years, customers were able to pick up their wreaths around Thanksgiving.

With the recent pandemic and revising Pumpkin-Palooza to a smaller event this year, the New Hanover County 4-H Wreath Sale will help fundraise for 4-H in 2020. Funds generated from the wreath sale will greatly benefit New Hanover County 4-H programs.

“I think people start getting into the holiday spirit when ordering their wreaths,” said Olivia Burns, member of New Hanover County 4-H Teen Leaders Club. “The fresh fragrance of the wreath and knowing you’ve helped our local programs are bonuses!”

In 2020, with the help of more than 200 volunteers, New Hanover County 4-H reached 3,200 students through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after-school, and special interest programs. These programs focus on a variety of topics and support positive relationships, inclusivity, hands-on learning and service to others.

Wreaths are handmade from the boughs of North Carolina grown Fraser Fir trees on the Brookgreen Family Farm in Ashe County. Order forms can be found on the New Hanover County 4-H website and pre-orders will be taken until November 10. Wreaths are not decorated.

Wreaths will be available for pick-up 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension Office at the Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. Curbside pick will be available. Call ahead to schedule for curbside service.

For more information about 4-H and the annual wreath sale, visit the 4-H website newhanover.ces.ncsu.edu or call J. Scott Enroughty at 910-798-7669.