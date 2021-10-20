Barricaded man, dog found dead in Horry County home; Arson investigation underway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene for a barricaded subject on Water Tower Road Wednesday morning.

A man and dog were found dead in the home and investigators have now opened an arson investigation, according to Chief Deputy Tom Fox with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox added he was the only person in the home when four deputies arrived to evict him and it was an actual eviction and not a notice.

Further information will be released by the coroner when the next of kin have been notified.

Officers originally reported to the home to serve an eviction notice when the person barricaded themselves inside, according to Public Information Officer Brennan Cavanagh.

