Body found in western North Carolina river for second time in month

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city say a body has been found in a river, the second such instance in three weeks.

The Asheville Police Department says in a news release that the body of 40-year-old Benjamin Lee Hoffman II of Asheville was found on Monday in the Swannanoa River. Police believe foul play was involved, but provided no additional details.

On Oct. 2, the body of 19-year-old Jose Reynoso Ramirez of Woodfin was found near the same location where Hoffman’s body was found. Two people were charged in Ramirez’s death.