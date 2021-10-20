Long-time Chadbourn family business concerned by roundabout proposal

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — One long-time local business in Columbus County may be in jeopardy if the plans to build a roundabout at a busy intersection come to fruition.

For the past 31 years, Peacocks Stop has been sitting at the corner of Highway 74/76 and Peacock Road in Chadbourn.

Doug Caines constructed the building in June of 1990. Originally, he was going to use it solely as the office for his construction business, but his father was diagnosed with cancer. In hopes of raising his spirits by giving him something to do, Caines built the convenience store and his father lived another 16 years as he managed the day-to-day at the store.

Now a third-generation is working in the store with a fourth ready to jump in as well. Doug’s daughter, Jennifer Caines, manages the store now and she worries for the future of the Peacocks Stop if a proposed roundabout is built at the intersection where the store sits. She said the past year and a half has been enough of a challenge in itself.

“Now you want to stifle us even more by not even allowing us to have a parking lot?” Caines said. “I mean, we are trying our best to survive, and we hope that we can, but at the same time it doesn’t look feasible based on the history and the past couple of years of everything that’s going on in this world for them to take what little bit of access to the main road that we have and they’re just going to take it away from us.”

The roundabout is supposed to reduce accidents at the intersection, but Caines said after it was turned into a four-way stop there have been no accidents.

“I don’t see why they would need to spend $1.6-million to put a circle out here when what they’ve got right now is working fine,” Caines said.

The current design would eliminate most of their parking lot, but the most frustrating part of the proposal was the lack of warning.

“I happened to find it out when I read the article on WWAY and I was floored,” Caines said.

Before the proposal, Caines said they were supposed to see an impact study on what the traffic circle would mean for their business. She said she has not seen this proposal and neither has Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt, who said he was also surprised by the proposal when the article was posted to our website.

“What we want to do is make sure we have our business owners’ best interests in mind. Yes, want to move traffic, but at the same time, we do want to take care of our business owners,” Britt said. “Everybody’s working hard right now to keep their head above water and we want to make sure it stays that way.”

Peacocks Stop created a petition on Wednesday morning opposing the roundabout. So far, they’ve garnered 200 signatures online and at least 100 more in the store.

An NCDOT spokesperson said with the current design, they would need to take only some of the parking lot for the roundabout but would rebuild additional parking spaces elsewhere. Caines questions where there would be space for additional spots on her property.

The spokesperson also said these situations are why they look for feedback from the community. For more information on the proposed roundabout and where to leave your thoughts, visit here.