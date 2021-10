BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding a man wanted on arson and attempted murder charges.

Benny Daren Keel, 56, reportedly set a home on fire in Supply on September 13.

He is thought to be in the Sumter, SC area but is known to frequent the Myrtle Beach and Holden Beach areas.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Henson at 910-880-4878 or call 911.