Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 421 in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The highway patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in New Hanover County early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred in the southbound lane of Highway 421 near Sutton Lake Road around 4 a.m.

According to Sgt. D. Gould with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist rear ended an SUV.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The victim was a man in his mid-50’s but his name has not been released pending notification of his family.

Sgt. Gould said the driver of the SUV was not at fault and was not injured in the accident. No other passengers were in the car and no one else was on the motorcycle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 421 were shut down for about two hours until the scene was cleared of debris.