North Carolina college student dies after being hit by car

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A student at a North Carolina university has died after he was hit by a car last weekend, authorities said.

Benjamin DeRose, 21, a student at N.C. State University, was going home early Sunday when he was struck by a car that was turning right onto a street, News outlets reported.

The report from Raleigh police said DeRose was running along a road at a point where there was no crosswalk and was not at the intersection when he was hit by the car.

Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan says the driver of the car has been identified, but no charges have been filed as the investigation into the incident continues.