Supply chain issues impact local businesses and the Port of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You might have noticed some of your favorite items missing from store shelves, as many businesses across the Cape Fear and the nation are being impacted by supply chain issues.

Executive director of the North Carolina State Ports, Brian Clark, says a chain of delays is fueling the supply chain issues. Vessels that stop at other ports north or south of the port of Wilmington run into delays, which then impacts the arrival of vessels at our port.

The Port of Wilmington handles cargo like textiles, apparels, auto parts, and perishables like pork and poultry, which means it could get tough to keep some the most common items properly stocked.

“While we don’t have the vessel queues outside our port, as been seen on many of these stories. What we are seeing is a bunching of vessels. We have vessels that arrive within days of each other, when typically they’re spaced about a week apart. So, we are seeing those impacts,” said Brian Clark, NC State Ports executive director.

Caroline Fisher, co-owner of Swahili Coast in Wilmington said her business depends heavily on items made by crafters in East Africa being shipped to her stores, and the supply chain issues have delayed her restocking her shelves with certain items.

“We have an order that’s half done, that was supposed to be finished in August, and so we’re still waiting on that, and we’ve decided to proceed with just a partial order, because there are shortages of cotton, and of dyes,” said Caroline Fisher, co-owner of Swahili Coast.

Clark says the supply chain issues are not only stemming from shipping delays.

“There’s requirements for drivers, there’s requirements for capacity at warehouses to move the cargo or to transport the cargo. So it is not just a shipping delay,” said Clark.

Fisher encourages shoppers to be patient with businesses, as the supply chain issue is impacting everyone across the country.

“I would just encourage folks to be patient, and be kind because store really are trying their best,” said Fisher.

Clark says the state ports have been told impacts of the supply chain issues on the local ports are estimated to last into next year.