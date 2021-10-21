‘Christmas with the Embers’ lands at Southeastern Community College in November

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The famed Embers bring their special blend of Beach Music to the holidays at ‘Christmas with the Embers’ at Southeastern Community College.

Celebrate the Season at SCC with The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard.

Southeastern Community College Richard F. Burkhard Performing Arts series announces the first show of the season with “Christmas with the Embers”. The concert will take place on

Tuesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. in the SCC Auditorium.

The Embers have left their mark on listeners for decades. The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades, and all the crazes continue to exhibit top-quality showmanship. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and most recently the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Ambassadors of Beach Music.

Tickets are $37.50 general admission and proceeds from the event will benefit the SCC Foundation.

For tickets and more information click here.