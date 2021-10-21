Coronavirus boosters and flu shots: Experts weigh in

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With the FDA approving Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and flu season on the horizon, many people want to know who can get what shots… and when?

Thursday, experts weighed in on your burning flu shot and COVID-19 booster questions.

According to the FDA, you can get both your flu shot and COVID booster at the same time, though local officials recommend getting them in different arms. When it comes to when you can get your booster shots however, the answer is not quite as simple.

The Pfizer booster shot is currently available to those 65 years and older, immunocompromised adults, and adults who live or work in high risk settings.

According to the CDC, that means living in areas like long-term care facilities or working in an environment where frequent contact with unvaccinated or unmasked people with unknown vaccination status is unavoidable.

“For Pfizer, Moderna, it should be six months or more after your previous shot,” explained Wilmington Health’s Dr. Kamitsuka. “For Johnson and Johnson, at least two months after the first dose.”

The FDA has cleared Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots for use, and recommended mixing and matching shots. According to their findings, J & J shot recipients are far more protected getting a Moderna or Pfizer booster than another Johnson & Johnson.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko said there’s still a few more steps to reach before the county can offer Moderna and J & J boosters.

“Then it has to go before the Committee for Immunization practices, and that is meeting today and tomorrow to talk about what the procedures will be,” Fayko explained. “The CDC has to then approve it. And then the NCDHHS will give us our guidelines and procedures for us to follow.”

Though she doesn’t know for certain if or when it will be approved, Fayko hoped to get the go ahead later this week.

“We can’t really say for sure,” she said, “but we are hoping that they will be available by early next week.”

Still no word on whether it will be a one-time or yearly booster. According to Dr. Kamitsuka, that will depend on whether more variants form from COVID-19.

He continued, “It will stop changing if we stop having new infections. And that’s why it’s so critical to get everyone vaccinated to really put a halt to this virus.”

According to Clinical Service Supervisor Panza McNiell, New Hanover Health and Human Services is holding a drive-thru flu shot event from now until October 29. Locals can drop by anytime between 9 am and 3 pm to get their shot.