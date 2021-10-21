Local doctor says increased screen time is leading to weight gain in children

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the pandemic causing children to depend heavily on online learning, doctors say the additional screen time and reduced physical activity is leading to more children being obese.

A local doctor spoke with WWAY about the impact virtual learning is having on children’s health.

Dr. Stephanie Holt with New Hanover Regional Medical Center says more children are overweight or obese due to reduced physical activity during the pandemic. According to the American Medical Association, obesity rates increased among kids ages 5 to 11 by nearly 10%, with almost half having an average weight gain of five pounds. Holt says those extra pounds can create a host of health problems.

“We did a lot of virtual’s in the last year. So the trend started really when we started to have kids back in the office. We were trying to make people feel more comfortable to be able to at least see them and do things to make sure everyone is healthy at home, but as soon as they started coming back into the office we started seeing the weights going up, and it’s going to be a trend for a while,” said Dr. Stephanie Holt, NHRMC Physician Group.

Dr. Holt advises parents to limit screen time, drinks and snacks loaded with sugars, and to increase your children’s physical activity.