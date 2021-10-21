Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s newly expanded program helps people with minor criminal offenses

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One area non-profit is partnering with the district attorney and the probation and parole office’s in Duplin, New Hanover, and Pender Counties to hold a program giving young adults with minor offenses a fresh start.

The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is now offering a deferred prosecution adult leadership development program to people ages 18 to 30.

The goal of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development’s program is to lessen the burden on the local court system, and give people with minor offenses a second chance as they re-enter society.

The center will teach participants in six topics, including the fundamentals of leadership skills, conflict resolution, self-confidence and efficacy.

“It’s a great program for first time offenders, and the whole program is designed to help them to not become repeat offenders by providing them with some of the soft skills to help them make better decisions,” said Robinson.

Mt. Cavalry’s executive director Lisa Robinson says the program is a great addition to the non-profit services, an expansion of a program that already exists.

“Opportunity To Lead program has been around for a while, it first initiated with the youth through juvenile justice, we have a program there, which is especially designed for 14 to 18 year olds, and we’ve been doing that program for a couple of years now in Pender County, but we’re expanding with the 18 to 30 year olds,” said Lisa Robinson.

Former SBI agents, police chiefs, and educators are instructors for this program, with a desire to see it transform those who enroll.

“It does help young people get out of the judicial system and will help them to get to work, and become gainfully employed and to give back to their community,” said Robinson.

The program’s classes in Pender and New Hanover counties will begin the first week in December.

The non-profit also offers another specialized leadership program that serves the youth, like the JCPC Leadership Program and Judge John J. Caroll Leadership Program.