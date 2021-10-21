Population growth presents challenges, benefits in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County has been experiencing substantial growth over the past few years and now we’re seeing the results of that growth, both good and bad.

On Thursday, the third annual State of Education and Economy was held in Surf City, sponsored by the Pender Education Partnership. The non-profit foundation enhances educational opportunities and assists public school educators.

The event was held at the Cove at Salty Turtle Beer Company. Business owners, teachers, elected officials, and residents were invited to hear a presentation about the current state of things in the county.

Pender County Schools superintendent Dr. Steven Hill says more students entering the school system shows the district is performing well, but that growth is presenting challenges.

“It’s definitely presenting space challenges, we’ve had to realign some grades and change some buildings, we’ve purchased several modular units,” Hill said. “We’re trying everything we can to combat it, but at some point we’re going to have to expand the school system.”

As the number of students is increasing, Hill says so is the number of open teacher positions needing to be filled.

“We’re struggling like every other industry,” Hill said. “Currently we have around 30, 35 or so vacancies and never had that problem in this county since I’ve been here.”

County manager Chad McEwen says these issues aren’t concentrated to the school system.

“Pender County economy is very strong, but there are some market challenges and issues that we face in terms of labor, supply chain issues, that most everywhere is encountering as well,” McEwen said.

Not all the news discussed at Thursday’s meeting focused on challenges. McEwen says the county fared well during the pandemic both in terms of tourism and business.

“A lot of activity at Pender Commerce Park, with industrial recruitment and development, a lot of activity throughout the county, obviously in the housing market,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pender Education Partnership (PEP) is tapping some of those businesses, raising money for student scholarships and mini grants for teachers.

“These are creative and innovative learning opportunities that they are wanting to provide in their classroom for the students to provide them educational opportunities that they would not otherwise have,” said PEP president Tammie Parris.

The deadline to raise money for these scholarships and grants is November 15.

Hill says when it comes to population growth, the school system is collaborating with county leaders about expanding schools. He says when it comes to staff shortages, the district is working with colleges and universities to create a pipeline of new teachers.