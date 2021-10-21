Second suspect arrested in Pender triple murder

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office have made a second arrest in the homicide investigation of William Coley and Destiny Greene, along with her unborn child.

William Toby Smith was taken into custody without incident on October 20, and charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of murder of unborn child, and accessory after the fact of murder.

- Advertisement -

Smith’s arrest is the second in this investigation. Michael Miller was arrested and charged in May with related offences.

Deputies responded to an emergency medical call in the 400-block of John Pickett Road in Maple Hill on Nov. 8, 2020. When they arrived, they found Destiny Greene, who was 7-months pregnant, and William Coley shot dead. Greene was found in the house, while Coley III was found outside the home.

William Toby Smith is in custody of the Pender County Sheriff under no bond.