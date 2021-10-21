Sunset Beach Councilmen respond to dramatic resignation

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, Sunset Beach Town Council members are responding to comments former member Jan Harris made in a dramatic resignation from the council during this week’s meeting.

Harris said she believed other council members skirted open meeting laws, making decisions about a Sunset Beach dredging project outside of meetings.

- Advertisement -

Thursday, Councilmen Jamie Phillips, Tom Bormann, Charles Nern, and Mayor Pro-Tem John Corbett all denied the allegations. The pointed to dozens of records online indicating their transparency on the Sunset Beach dredging project. The fours said they’ve been careful not to break any open meeting laws.

“I don’t understand, well, yes I do understand why Ms. Harris made her statements,” said Bormann, ” but I don’t believe that they were intended for the betterment of the town.”

According to Phillips, Harris had indeed voted in the minority on several issues in her time on the board. “Being frustrated in not siding with the rest of the council, the rest of the council not siding with you, to me doesn’t warrant these accusations,” he said.

“We have experience, we know what we’re doing,” said Nern, who is up for reelection. “Jan was a one issue candidate when she ran. She wanted to stop dredging. And so, she wasn’t able to do that, so this is all sour grapes.”

Denying allegations of conflicts of interest and lack of transparency, Mayor Pro-Tem Corbett, who is also up for reelection, stated, “In terms of dredging transparency, there are 130 or more documents that documents every issue that was covered, all the costs that were covered, all the processes, and all the concerns.”

According to Sunset Beach meeting minutes, Harris was only present for four of the 13 meetings Town Council held between April 5th and September 7th this year. Council members said they did not remember Harris coming to them or staff with issues.