Two dead after airplane crashes outside of Holly Ridge

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WCTI) — Two people are dead after a plane crashed just hours ago in Holly Ridge near Sound Road.

Two other passengers survived after the plane crashed in a wooded area, according to Holly Ridge Fire Chief Brandon Longo, who said the two survivors have been transported to a trauma center.

Longo said they were called to the scene at around 5 p.m.

Several helicopters flew overhead and Sound Road was blocked off as half a dozen local and state teams began investigating.

Sgt. John Edwards with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WWAY witnesses described the moments leading up to the crash.

“Some Holly Ridge police officers spoke with witnesses and they provided statements, from what they saw, they all concurred having the same sight of what happened,” Edwards said. “That the plane started to take off and possibly might have had engine trouble, that is beyond my expertise, but it did then go down into the woods.”

The plane took off from a small nearby airport.

