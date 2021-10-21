UNCW alum wins global environmental prize

GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND (WWAY) — An alumnus from the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been recognized nationally for his work restoring coral reefs.

Joe Oliver from the UNCW class of 2006 and his Coral Vita teammates have now been recognized for their work and were among five winners of the Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global environment prize run by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Coral Vita is based on the Grand Bahama Island and focuses on coral farming. They were given the award for their work to rejuvenate reefs destroyed by ocean warming.

Oliver said the $1.3-million award is the pinnacle of what they could hope for their initiative and there are lots of other organizations working toward the same cause.

“There’s a lot of other people doing some really amazing work and it’s going to take all of us to change the world but it’s something that can be done,” Oliver said.

For more information on the work Coral Vita does, visit their website.