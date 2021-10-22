Artwork for the 75th NC Azalea Festival unveiled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first event celebrating the 75th North Carolina Azalea Festival was held on Friday evening as the official artwork for the festival was unveiled.

The ceremony took place at the Cape Fear Museum. It also highlighted artifacts from past festivals by putting them on display at the museum.

Brooke Eagle was chosen as the 2022 Festival Artist. She said she is passionate about all things creative, whether it’s painting, piecing together decor for a celebration, or whipping up something in the kitchen.

When coming up with a piece for the Azalea Festival, her vision came through someone else’s eyes.

“I just had to nail down something and I was thinking, what’s the most special to me? Which is most recently seeing the festival through the eyes of my daughter. It’s become so much more magical recently and I wanted to portray that in the piece,” Eagle said.

The Youth Art Contest is officially underway. The top entries will be displayed during the festival at the Community Arts Center in the Hannah Block USO Building.

For more information on how to enter the youth contest or purchase a copy of this year’s print, click here.