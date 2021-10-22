Boiling Spring Lakes dam project new projected completion date of summer 2025

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than three years since Hurricane Florence destroyed several dams in Boiling Spring Lakes. Now, officials say it could take another three years to get water back in the lakes.

City manager David Andrews says the final environmental assessment will be complete in the next few months, with dam work beginning in June of next year.

The total cost is expected to be around $40 million, with $12 million coming from the city.

Andrews says feedback from the community has been mostly positive, and he appreciates their understanding.

“We have a really strong community that has held together during these hard times,” Andrews said. “The excitement is there, but also the knowledge that this is still going to take a little bit longer.”

Once the job is done, Andrews says it will likely take an additional year to refill the lakes with water.