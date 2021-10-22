Brunswick County begins offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster appointments Monday

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster Vaccine Eligibility

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson Booster Vaccine Eligibility

For individuals who received a J&J vaccine, a booster shot is also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Other Vaccine Information



Health Services is also still scheduling appointments for first and second doses for everyone aged 12 and up and third additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people aged 12 and up.

Health Services will have all three vaccine types— Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J—available at the clinic as supplies last. Those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. Health Services requires written permission from a parent/guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 12-15.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available. If you received your first vaccination(s) outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination(s). Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your vaccination history.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines