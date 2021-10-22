Brunswick County begins offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster appointments Monday

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release) – Brunswick County Health Services will begin offering booster vaccines of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at its main clinic in Shallotte beginning Monday, Oct. 25.
The addition of booster vaccines for these two versions of the vaccine comes following the authorization and recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) this week to provide continued protection.
Additionally, individuals are now able to receive any brand of COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Health Services continues to offer appointments for boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as well. Booster vaccines are only available to qualifying individuals aged 18 or older. A full overview of booster eligibility for all three vaccine types is below.
Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccines. Brunswick County Health Services offers two ways to schedule an appointment:
- Schedule online here
- Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding county-observed holidays)
Individuals can call the Public Health Call Line during regular hours of operation for any questions they may have about booster vaccines.
As of Oct. 22, 62% of Brunswick County residents have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59% are fully vaccinated. Vaccination remains the key tool to slowing and preventing further spread and infection in our county.
Interested individuals can find daily case counts and information about vaccines, testing, and treatment for COVID-19 at brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster Vaccine Eligibility
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Johnson & Johnson Booster Vaccine Eligibility
For individuals who received a J&J vaccine, a booster shot is also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Other Vaccine Information
Health Services is also still scheduling appointments for first and second doses for everyone aged 12 and up and third additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people aged 12 and up.
Health Services will have all three vaccine types— Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J—available at the clinic as supplies last. Those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. Health Services requires written permission from a parent/guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 12-15.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available. If you received your first vaccination(s) outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination(s). Our team cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your vaccination history.
More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines